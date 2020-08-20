News

Ezra Furman Episode of Under the Radar Podcast Has its WLUR Radio Debut at 5 p.m. EST Today Our Podcast Now Airs on the Virginia NPR Affiliate Radio Station





We recently launched a new podcast, simply titled Under the Radar, and also announced that as well as being available on all podcasting platforms the podcast will now also be airing on WLUR, an NPR affiliate based in Lexington, VA (the city where Under the Radar is currently based). Our first episode, which featured an in-depth story on Black Belt Eagle Scout (aka Katherine Paul), broadcasted last month. Our second episode, featuring an interview with gender non-conforming, indie rocker Ezra Furman, is airing today (Thursday, August 20) at 5 p.m. EST. You can listen at the station’s website (www.my.wlu.edu/wlur) or via the TuneIn app and those in the Lexington area can hear it on a good old fashioned radio at 91.5 FM.

Furman recently released the soundtrack to the acclaimed Netflix show Sex Education on Bella Union. That’s discussed in the podcast, as well as her 2019 punk album Twelve Nudes. Furman talks about all the emergencies that pushed her to write the brash, raw record, following 2017’s “pretzel of a record,” the labored but gorgeously cinematic Transangelic Exodus. Furman also goes some depth in discussing her strict adherence to the Jewish faith, her very early songwriting inspirations, and what it means to be gender non-conforming—in all its freedom and complications.

Episode three features Caroline Rose, with more episodes to be announced.

Each monthly episode of Under the Radar features an interview with a different musician conducted by host and producer Celine Teo-Blockey. As well as writing features and reviews for Under the Radar, Teo-Blockey is an independent radio producer and Transom Traveling Workshop alumni. She has previously produced radio stories for Sound & Vision, a podcast from the Seattle public radio station KEXP, and a sonic postcard for Sounds LA, from the Los Angeles public radio station KCRW.

Jeremy Franklin is the station manager at WLUR. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

