Ezra Furman – Listen to Our Interview in the New Episode of the Under the Radar Podcast

To celebrate Pride Month and last week’s ruling on the Supreme Court landmark case—that existing civil rights law protects LGBTQ workers against job discrimination—we have dropped episode two of our new podcast that’s simply titled Under the Radar, and it features gender non-conforming, indie rocker Ezra Furman. The episode is available now on major podcasting platforms and can also be streamed here.

Furman recently released the soundtrack to the acclaimed Netflix show Sex Education on Bella Union. That’s discussed in the podcast, as well as her 2019 punk album Twelve Nudes. Furman talks about all the emergencies that pushed her to write the brash, raw record, following 2017’s “pretzel of a record,” the labored but gorgeously cinematic Transangelic Exodus. Furman also goes some depth in discussing her strict adherence to the Jewish faith, her very early songwriting inspirations, and what it means to be gender non-conforming—in all its freedom and complications.

Under the Radar is available now on major podcasting platforms. And can also be streamed here.

Each monthly episode of Under the Radar features an interview with a different musician conducted by host and producer Celine Teo-Blockey. Episode one featured an in-depth story on Black Belt Eagle Scout (aka Katherine Paul).

As well as writing features and reviews for Under the Radar, Teo-Blockey is an independent radio producer and Transom Traveling Workshop alumni. She has previously produced radio stories for Sound & Vision, a podcast from the Seattle public radio station KEXP, and a sonic postcard for Sounds LA, from the Los Angeles public radio station KCRW.

Also read our interview with Ezra Furman on 2018’s Transangelic Exodus.

