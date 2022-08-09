News

Ezra Furman Shares Video For New Single “Poor Girl A Long Way From Heaven” All of Us Flames Due Out August 26 via ANTI-/Bella Union

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Ezra Furman has shared a video for her new single, “Poor Girl A Long Way From Heaven.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, All of Us Flames, which will be out on August 26 via ANTI-/Bella Union. View the Haoyan of America-directed video below.

In a press release, Furman elaborates on the new single: “The spiritual life ain’t all pious platitudes. This song is about how weird it gets, when you’re in love with the Source of Being and She’s not texting you back. Ever since it hit me that I was never going to be loved and accepted on the scale of my pop star heroes, me and my bandmates have started to work on a different vision of pop, one more our own, one that gestures at the stranger truths of the human mind. Here we are in thrall to verbally adventurous nineties music like Bjork and Beck and the Silver Jews and them kinda non-linear geniuses.”

Furman adds, regarding the video, that she “basically told Haoyan a story I made up about a trans Joan of Arc narrowly avoiding her public execution, and then gave him free reign to do whatever he wanted with it, as long as Daphne Always (also seen in our recent ‘Forever in Sunset’ video) played Joan. I adore the cracked brilliance of what came out.”

Furman previously shared All of Us Flames’s “Point Me Toward the Real,” which made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list, “Book of Our Names,” “Forever in Sunset,” which also made our Songs of the Week list, and “Lilac and Black,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Check out our 2020 interview with Furman in episode two of our official podcast’s first season.

Read our 2018 interview with Furman.

