News

All





Ezra Furman Signs to ANTI-; Shares New Song “Point Me Towards the Real” and Announces Fall Tour New Single Out Now on ANTI-/Bella Union

Photography by Buck Meek



Ezra Furman has signed to ANTI- and shared her first single for the label, “Point Me Towards the Real.” She has also announced some new North American tour dates. “Point Me Towards the Real” is about someone getting out of a psychiatric hospital. The song is also being released by the UK label Bella Union. Check it out below, followed by Furman’s upcoming tour dates. Tickets for the new fall dates go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Furman had this to say about the song in a press release: “This is a neo-soul song about getting released from a psychiatric hospital, which has never happened to me. But really it’s a song about what you do right after abuse, imprisonment, a brush with death. Who do you call when it’s supposedly over? Where do you go? How do you know what you want? “We’ve all recently been going through something terrifying. We’ve all made friends with death in the last two years. When I look to the future, I want to know who has my back? Whose back do I have? And what is real, what and who can I rely on? Point me toward the real; there’s no other direction I want to go.”

John Congleton (Angel Olsen, Future Islands, Sharon Van Etten) produced, engineered, and recorded the new song, which features backing vocals from Shannon Lay and Debbie Neigher and horn arrangements by Nathaniel Walcott (Bright Eyes).

Furman’s last full-on album was 2019’s Twelve Nudes. In 2021, Furman surprise released a new EP that features songs she has written for season 3 of the Netflix show Sex Education. It was fittingly titled Sex Education - Songs from Season 3 and featured three new songs, alongside two songs previously released with her former band Ezra Furman & The Harpoons in 2011. Furman has done the music for all three seasons. In 2020, Furman shared the official soundtrack for seasons 1 and 2 of Sex Education, along with a video for the song “Every Feeling.”

Check out our 2020 interview with Furman in episode two of our official podcast’s first season.

Read our 2018 interview with Furman.

Ezra Furman Tour Dates:

Sun. Mar. 6 - Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

Mon. Mar. 7 - Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar

Tue. Mar. 8 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe (SOLD OUT)

Wed. Mar. 9 - Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub

Thu. Mar. 10 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records Blue Room

Sat. Mar. 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

Mon. Mar. 14 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

Mar. 15-19 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

Thu. May 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

Sat. May 21 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

Mon. May 23 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

Tue. May 24 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *

Wed. May 25 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

Thu. May 26 - Boise, ID @ Visual Arts Collective *

Sat. May 28 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

Mon. May 30 - Des Moines, IA @ Gas Lamp *

Tue. May 31 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

Wed. Jun. 1 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

Thu. Jun. 9 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom (Ezra Solo)

Thu. Jul. 21 - Valencia, ES @ Diversity Festival

Sun. Jul. 24 - Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling Festival

Thu. Aug. 18 - Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

Mon. Sep. 12 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rosa

Tue. Sep. 13 - Toronto, ON @ Rec Room

Wed. Sep. 14 - Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch

Thu. Sep. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Small’s

Sun. Sep. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Mon. Sep. 19 - Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom

Tue. Sep. 20 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Wed. Sep. 21 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Thu. Sep. 22 - Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival



* Support from Grace Cummings

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.