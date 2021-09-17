Ezra Furman Surprise Releases New EP of Songs From Season 3 of Netflix’s “Sex Education”
Sex Education - Songs from Season 3 Out Now via Ice Chest Musick
Sep 17, 2021
Photography by Buck Meek
Ezra Furman has surprise released a new EP that features songs she has written for season 3 of the Netflix show Sex Education. It’s fittingly titled Sex Education - Songs from Season 3 and features three new songs, alongside two songs previously released with her former band Ezra Furman & The Harpoons in 2011. The EP is out now via Furman’s own Ice Chest Musick label and can be streamed below. Season 3 of Sex Education has also started streaming on Netflix today (watch a trailer below). Furman has done the music for all three seasons.
Furman had this to say in a press release: “The release of this show feels like a triumph. There were so many obstacles to making art during the pandemic. Nonetheless, my three bandmates and I found a way, in late summer 2020, to collaborate with Oli and the Sex Education team, partly in person and partly across long distances, to play a small part in making another season of a great, original and vital TV show. I’m proud of this music and I feel so lucky to be involved in Sex Education. Now let’s all watch and root for the queers.”
Last year, Furman shared the official soundtrack for seasons 1 and 2 of Sex Education, along with a video for the song “Every Feeling.”
Check out our 2020 interview with Furman in episode two of our official podcast’s first season.
Read our 2018 interview with Furman.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Ezra Furman Surprise Releases New EP of Songs From Season 3 of Netflix’s “Sex Education” (News) — Ezra Furman
- Dean Wareham Shares Video for New Song “Cashing In” (News) — Dean & Britta, Dean Wareham, Luna
- Premiere: Juice Debuts New Single and Video “Girlfriend Song” (News) — Juice
- Premiere: Lexie Roth Debuts New Video For “Western Skies” (News) — Lexie Roth
- Premiere: The Grahams Debut New Video For “Beyond the Palisades” (News) — The Grahams
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.