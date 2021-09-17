News

Ezra Furman Surprise Releases New EP of Songs From Season 3 of Netflix’s “Sex Education” Sex Education - Songs from Season 3 Out Now via Ice Chest Musick

Ezra Furman has surprise released a new EP that features songs she has written for season 3 of the Netflix show Sex Education. It’s fittingly titled Sex Education - Songs from Season 3 and features three new songs, alongside two songs previously released with her former band Ezra Furman & The Harpoons in 2011. The EP is out now via Furman’s own Ice Chest Musick label and can be streamed below. Season 3 of Sex Education has also started streaming on Netflix today (watch a trailer below). Furman has done the music for all three seasons.

Furman had this to say in a press release: “The release of this show feels like a triumph. There were so many obstacles to making art during the pandemic. Nonetheless, my three bandmates and I found a way, in late summer 2020, to collaborate with Oli and the Sex Education team, partly in person and partly across long distances, to play a small part in making another season of a great, original and vital TV show. I’m proud of this music and I feel so lucky to be involved in Sex Education. Now let’s all watch and root for the queers.”

Last year, Furman shared the official soundtrack for seasons 1 and 2 of Sex Education, along with a video for the song “Every Feeling.”

