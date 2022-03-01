News

fanclubwallet Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Gr8 Timing!” You Have Got To Be Kidding Me Due Out May 20 via AWAL

Photography by Ian Filipovic



Fanclubwallet (the project of Hannah Judge) has announced the release of her debut album, You Have Got To Be Kidding Me, which will be out on May 20 via AWAL. She has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Gr8 Timing!” View the David Sklubal-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art.

The new album was produced alongside Judge’s childhood friend Michael Watson. Judge states in a press release: “I think I spend a lot of time trying to be like the cool, chill, calm girl. This album’s kind of me being like, maybe I’m not cool, calm, and collected.”

Judge’s debut EP, Hurt is Boring, came out last year via AWAL.

You Have Got To Be Kidding Me Tracklist:

1. Solid Ground

2. Gr8 Timing!

3. Fell Through

4. Toast

5. Trying to Be Nice

6. 55

7. Go Out

8. That I Won’t Do

9. National TV

10. Coming Over

11. Jar

12. You Have Got To Be Kidding Me

