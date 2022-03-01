 fanclubwallet Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Gr8 Timing!” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 1st, 2022  
fanclubwallet Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Gr8 Timing!”

You Have Got To Be Kidding Me Due Out May 20 via AWAL

Mar 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ian Filipovic
Fanclubwallet (the project of Hannah Judge) has announced the release of her debut album, You Have Got To Be Kidding Me, which will be out on May 20 via AWAL. She has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Gr8 Timing!” View the David Sklubal-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art.

The new album was produced alongside Judge’s childhood friend Michael Watson. Judge states in a press release: “I think I spend a lot of time trying to be like the cool, chill, calm girl. This album’s kind of me being like, maybe I’m not cool, calm, and collected.”

Judge’s debut EP, Hurt is Boring, came out last year via AWAL.

You Have Got To Be Kidding Me Tracklist:

1. Solid Ground
2. Gr8 Timing!
3. Fell Through
4. Toast
5. Trying to Be Nice
6. 55
7. Go Out
8. That I Won’t Do
9. National TV
10. Coming Over
11. Jar
12. You Have Got To Be Kidding Me

