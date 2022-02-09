News

Fantastic Negrito Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Highest Bidder” White Jesus Black Problems Due Out June 3 via Storefront





Oakland blues and R&B singer/songwriter Fantastic Negrito (aka Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz) has announced the release of a new album, White Jesus Black Problems, which will be out on June 3 via Storefront. He has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Highest Bidder.” View the Aerick Neal-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Fantastic Negrito elaborates on the new single: “That song’s as true today as it’s ever been. The Egyptians, the Persians, the Greeks, the Romans, the Americans, everything goes to the highest bidder. It’s human nature. People always want to have the best. It’s all predicated on extracting the most out of other people for the least. In this country, we worship billionaires while parts of some cities look like what we’d call the third world. I’m trying to convey what I see when I walk down the street here in Oakland.”

Listen to our interview with Fantastic Negrito from last year, where we talk with him about his most recent album, Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?

White Jesus Black Problems Tracklist:

1. Venomous Dogma

2. Highest Bidder

3. Mayor of Wasteland

4. They Go Low

5. Nibbadip

6. Oh Betty

7. You Don’t Belong Here

8. Man With No Name

9. You Better Have A Gun

10. Trudoo

11. In My Head

12. Register of Free Negroes

13. Virginia Soil

