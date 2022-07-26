News

Father John Misty Announces Live Bootleg Series via Bandcamp and Ticketed Livestreams Chloë and the Next 20th Century Out Now via Sub Pop

Photography by Ward/Kweskin



Father John Misty (aka Josh Tillman) has announced a live bootleg series featuring recordings of performances from his forthcoming tour in support of his most recent album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, which kicks off this Sunday. The shows will be available to download and stream from Father John Misty’s Bandcamp page. One performance, taken from his 2015 I Love You, Honeybear tour, is already available now.

Tillman has also announced three ticketed livestream dates for his upcoming tour: New Orleans’s Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, August 13th; Asheville’s Rabbit Rabbit Saturday, September 17th; and Nashville’s The Ryman Auditorium on Thursday, October 6th. View a full list of his upcoming tour dates below.

Chloë and the Next 20th Century was released earlier this year via Sub Pop/Bella Union.

Father John Misty 2022 Tour Dates:

Sun. Jul. 31 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ The Colorado Symphony *

Wed. Aug. 03 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay * [Sold Out]

Thu. Aug. 04 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay *

Fri. Aug. 05 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas *

Sat. Aug. 06 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren *

Mon. Aug. 08 - Oklahoma City, OK- The Criterion *

Tue. Aug. 09 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *

Thu. Aug. 11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

Fri. Aug. 12 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater *

Sat. Aug. 13 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater *

Sun. Aug. 14 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum *

Thu. Aug. 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Forever Cemetery * [Sold Out]

Fri. Aug. 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Forever Cemetery [Sold Out]

Sat. Aug. 20 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater *

Tue. Aug. 23 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre *

Thu. Aug. 25 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum *

Fri. Aug. 26 - Port Townsend, WA - THING Festival

Sat. Aug. 27 - Portland, OR - Pioneer Square *

Mon. Sep. 12 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! *

Tue. Sep. 13 - Philadelphia, PA- The Met Philadelphia *

Thu. Sep. 15 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Fri. Sep. 16 - Richmond, VA - Brown’s Island *

Sat. Sep. 17 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *

Mon. Sep. 19 - Charleston, SC - The Riviera Theater * [Sold Out]

Tue. Sep. 20 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *

Thu. Sep. 22 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall w/ The New York Pops *

Fri. Sep. 23 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

Sat. Sep. 24 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound on Sound Festival

Mon. Sep. 26 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS *

Tue. Sep. 27 - Toronto, ON - Roy Thomson Hall *

Thu. Sep. 29 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre *

Fri. Sep. 30 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *

Sat. Oct. 01 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *

Mon. Oct. 03 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater *

Tue. Oct. 04 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall *

Thu. Oct. 06 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *

Fri. Oct. 07 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *

Sat. Oct. 08 - Durham, NC - DPAC *

Sun. Nov. 06 - Sao Paolo, BR - Primavera Sound

Sat. Nov. 12 - Buenos Aires, AR - Primavera Sound

Sun. Nov. 13 - Santiago, CL - Primavera Sound

Thu. Nov. 17 - Bogotá, CO - Coliseo Live ^

Sun. Nov. 20 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital

* w/ Suki Waterhouse

^ w/ Arctic Monkeys

