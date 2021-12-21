News

Father John Misty Announces New Album via Flexi Disc Sent to Fans Chloe And The Next 20th Century Due Out April 8, 2022 via Sub Pop/Bella Union





Father John Misty (aka Josh Tillman) has announced the release of a new album via a spoken word flexi disc record sent to a select handful of fans on his mailing list. The new album, entitled Chloe And The Next 20th Century, will be out on April 8, 2022 via Sub Pop/Bella Union. One recipient of the flexi disc uploaded a video of the record being played on Reddit. Read the full transcription of the record’s message below.

“Available April 8, 2022 on Sub Pop and Bella Union. Father John Misty’s new album: Chloe And The Next 20th Century. Get it on vinyl, CD, the other one, uh, cassette. And in beautiful deluxe hardback edition with expanded artwork and much more. Is this real? It is. This is the album. You’re listening to it right now. That’s nice. Eleven new tracks produced by Jonathan Wilson and Josh Tillman. Chloe And The Next 20th Century. It’s technically new.”

Father John Misty’s last album, God’s Favorite Customer, was released in 2018 via Sub Pop, and it was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018.

Read our 2017 cover story interview with Father John Misty.

Read our 2017 cover story bonus Q&A with Father John Misty.

(via Stereogum)

