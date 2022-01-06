News

Father John Misty Officially Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Funny Girl” Chloë And The Next 20th Century Due Out April 8 via Sub Pop/Bella Union





Father John Misty (aka Josh Tillman) has officially announced the release of his upcoming studio album Chloë And The Next 20th Century, which will be out on April 8 via Sub Pop/Bella Union. The announcement is accompanied by the release of a video for album track “Funny Girl.” Watch the Nicholas Ashe Bateman-directed video and view the album’s tracklist and cover art below.

Chloë And The Next 20th Century was produced by longtime collaborator Jonathan Wilson. It was engineered and mixed by Dave Cerminara and features arrangements by Drew Erickson.

The album will be released in a variety of formats, including a boxset release which features the album on double vinyl cased in a hardcover book, alongside two 7-inch records featuring covers of album songs by Lana Del Rey and Jack Cruz. The album will also be available on regular gatefold vinyl, cassette, and CD.

Father John Misty’s last album, God’s Favorite Customer, was released in 2018 via Sub Pop, and it was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018.

Chloë And The Next 20th Century Tracklist:

1. Chloë

2. Goodbye Mr. Blue

3. Kiss Me (I Loved You)

4. (Everything But) Her Love

5. Buddy’s Rendezvous

6. Q4

7. Olvidado (Otro Momento)

8. Funny Girl

9. Only a Fool

10. We Could Be Strangers

11. The Next 20th Century

