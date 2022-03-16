News

Father John Misty Shares Cinematic “Goodbye Mr. Blue” Video Filmed in Bulgaria Chloë and The Next 20th Century Due Out April 8 via Sub Pop/Bella Union





Father John Misty (aka Josh Tillman) is releasing a new album, Chloë and The Next 20th Century, on April 8 via Sub Pop/Bella Union. Now he has shared a cinematic video for the album’s latest single, the Harry Nilsson-esque “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” which was filmed in and around Sofia, Bulgaria. Noel Paul, who directed Father John Misty’s iconic “Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings” video, also directed the new video, which was filmed last September. It stars Iva Gocheva and Nikola Dodov and centers on a family reunion, perhaps between a father and daughter. Watch it below.

In January Father John Misty shared the album’s first single, “Funny Girl,” via a video. The song made our Songs of the Week list. Then he shared the album’s second single, “Q4,” via a video that plays as one long opening titles sequence to a classic movie from the 1950s or 1960s and announced two shows at New York City’s iconic Rainbow Room, both happening on April 14. Then he shared the album’s third single, “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and performed the song with a string section on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Chloë and The Next 20th Century was produced by longtime collaborator Jonathan Wilson. It was engineered and mixed by Dave Cerminara and features arrangements by Drew Erickson.

The album will be released in a variety of formats, including a boxset release which features the album on double vinyl cased in a hardcover book, alongside two 7-inch records featuring covers of album songs by Lana Del Rey and Jack Cruz. The album will also be available on regular gatefold vinyl, cassette, and CD.

Father John Misty’s last album, God’s Favorite Customer, was released in 2018 via Sub Pop, and it was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018.

Read our 2017 cover story interview with Father John Misty.

Read our 2017 cover story bonus Q&A with Father John Misty.

