Friday, July 3rd, 2020  
Father John Misty Shares Cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Anthem” and Releases Covers EP

Proceeds from Anthem +3 Will Go to CARE Action and Ground Game LA

Jul 03, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
As announced yesterday, Father John Misty (aka Josh Tillman) has released Anthem +3, a covers EP timed to Bandcamp’s “No Revenue Share Day.” While it includes three previously released covers of songs by Leonard Cohen, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, and Link Wray, it’s led by a previously unreleased cover of Cohen’s “Anthem.” Stream it below, alongside the entire EP. All proceeds from the EP will go to CARE Action and Ground Game LA. 

The cover of Cohen’s “Anthem” was recorded recently with producer Jonathan Wilson at his Fivestar Studios in Topanga, California.

In March, Father John Misty released the live album Off-Key in Hamburg. Like Anthem +3, the album was distributed through Bandcamp to help raise funds for MusiCares Covid-19 Fund which has now amassed over $80,000 in support. 

Father John Misty’s last album, God’s Favorite Customer, was released in 2018 via Sub Pop. Read our review of God’s Favorite Customer. God’s Favorite Customer was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018. 

Before that, Father John Misty released Pure Comedy in April 2017 via Sub Pop (it was Under the Radar’s #1 Album of 2017 So Far in our midyear wrap up and #9 in our final Top 100 Albums of 2017 list). Father John Misty appeared on the cover of Under the Radar’s Spring 2017 Issue.

Read our 2017 cover story interview with Father John Misty.

Read our 2017 cover story bonus Q&A with Father John Misty.

