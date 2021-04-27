News

Faye Webster Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for Lead Single “Cheers” I Know I’m Funny haha Due Out June 25 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Atlanta-based singer/songwriter Faye Webster has announced the release of her new album, titled I Know I’m Funny haha, which will be due out on June 25 via Secretly Canadian. Webster has also shared a video for the album’s lead single “Cheers” and has announced a new fall 2021 tour. Check out the Matt Swinsky-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and the full list of tour dates.

Webster speaks about the new song in a press release: “Right after the first take. It felt different to me and it made it feel like I was entering a new era and chapter for myself. It’s kind of the outlier on the record but at the same time is still so original and identifying to myself. Also it just makes me feel like a badass for once.”

Swinsky adds, regarding the video, which features Atlanta bikers SIG and the Real Bike Life Only riders: “I’ve known SIG and the bike life guys for many years now. If cameras were not present these guys are still riding for their own enjoyment. People love what they do and yet there are still many people who are so quick to judge and label them in a hateful way. Everyone of them that I’ve met has been kind, welcoming and hospitable to us so that inspires me to continue documenting them the best I can.”

I Know I’m Funny haha was recorded in Athens, GA with producer/mixer Drew Vandenberg (Deerhunter, Of Montreal, Kishi Bashi). It features Harold Brown on drums, Bryan Howard on bass, Nic Rosen on keys, and Matt “Pistol” Stoessel on pedal steel.

Previously released songs from the upcoming album include “Better Distractions” and “In a Good Way.” Webster’s previous album, Atlanta Millionaires Club, came out in 2019 on Secretly Canadian.

I Know I’m Funny haha Tracklist:

1. Better Distractions

2. Sometimes

3. I Know I’m Funny haha

4. In a Good Way

5. Kind Of

6. Cheers

7. Both All the Time

8. A Stranger

9. A Dream with a Baseball Player

10. Overslept (feat. mei ehara)

11. Half of Me

Faye Webster Tour Dates:

09/07/21 - A&R Bar - Columbus, OH

09/08/21 - Mahall’s - Cleveland, OH

09/09/21 - Hi-Fi - Indianapolis, IN

09/13/21 - El Club - Detroit, MI

09/14/21 - Club Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA

09/15/21 - 9th Ward - Buffalo, NY

09/17/21 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

09/18/21 - Portland House of Music, Portland, ME

09/20/21 - Sinclair - Boston, MA

09/21/21 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - New York, NY

09/23/21 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

09/24/21 - Union Stage - Washington D.C.

09/25/21 - The Southern - Charlottesville, VA

09/27/21 - Mercy Lounge - Nashville, TN

09/29/21 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

09/30/21 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

