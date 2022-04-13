News

Faye Webster Announces New EP Recorded with an Orchestra, Shares New Song “Car Therapy” Car Therapy Sessions EP Due Out April 29 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Eat Humans



Atlanta-based singer/songwriter Faye Webster has announced the release of a new EP, Car Therapy Sessions, which will be out on April 29 via Secretly Canadian. Webster has also shared a new song from the EP, “Car Therapy.” Listen to the new song and view the EP’s tracklist and cover art below.

Car Therapy Sessions includes reimaginings of songs from Webster’s previous two albums, 2021’s I Know I’m Funny haha and 2019’s Atlanta Millionaires Club, recorded with a 24-piece orchestra.

In a press release, Webster states: “The recording experience was beautiful, I was truly fighting tears. I think I had actually even cried listening to the demos. I was put in a position where I could see the conductor as well as the producer, which I needed because I honestly couldn’t pick up on my cues sometimes even though I wrote the songs. I was so distracted in how beautiful the orchestra sounded I would forget to sing sometimes.”

I Know I’m Funny haha was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. It features the songs “Better Distractions,” “In a Good Way,” “Cheers” (one of our Songs of the Week), “I Know I’m Funny haha,” and “A Dream With a Baseball Player.”

Car Therapy Sessions Tracklist:

1. Kind Of (Type of Way)

2. Sometimes (Overanalyze)

3. Car Therapy

4. Suite: Jonny

5. Cheers (To You & Me)

