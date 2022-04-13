 Faye Webster Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Car Therapy” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, April 13th, 2022  
Subscribe

Faye Webster Announces New EP Recorded with an Orchestra, Shares New Song “Car Therapy”

Car Therapy Sessions EP Due Out April 29 via Secretly Canadian

Apr 13, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Eat Humans
Bookmark and Share


Atlanta-based singer/songwriter Faye Webster has announced the release of a new EP, Car Therapy Sessions, which will be out on April 29 via Secretly Canadian. Webster has also shared a new song from the EP, “Car Therapy.” Listen to the new song and view the EP’s tracklist and cover art below.

Car Therapy Sessions includes reimaginings of songs from Webster’s previous two albums, 2021’s I Know I’m Funny haha and 2019’s Atlanta Millionaires Club, recorded with a 24-piece orchestra.

In a press release, Webster states: “The recording experience was beautiful, I was truly fighting tears. I think I had actually even cried listening to the demos. I was put in a position where I could see the conductor as well as the producer, which I needed because I honestly couldn’t pick up on my cues sometimes even though I wrote the songs. I was so distracted in how beautiful the orchestra sounded I would forget to sing sometimes.”

I Know I’m Funny haha was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. It features the songs “Better Distractions,” “In a Good Way,” “Cheers” (one of our Songs of the Week), “I Know I’m Funny haha,” and “A Dream With a Baseball Player.”

Car Therapy Sessions Tracklist:

1. Kind Of (Type of Way)
2. Sometimes (Overanalyze)
3. Car Therapy
4. Suite: Jonny
5. Cheers (To You & Me)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent