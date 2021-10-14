News

Faye Webster Shares New Live EP Exclusively via Spotify, Includes Fleet Foxes Cover Live at Electric Lady Out Now via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Eat Humans



Atlanta-based singer/songwriter Faye Webster has shared a new live EP, Live at Electric Lady, which is out now via Secretly Canadian and is available to stream exclusively on Spotify. The EP consists mainly of performances of songs from her most recent album, I Know I’m Funny haha, and also features a cover of Fleet Foxes’ 2017 song “If You Need To, Keep Time on Me” (which was originally recorded at Electric Lady Studios). Listen to the new EP below.

Webster states in a press release: “Recording at ELS was a rare experience, especially because I was able to bring musicians who have been with me since my early days in Athens and Atlanta. It was special and I’m still processing it.”

I Know I’m Funny haha came out earlier this year via Secretly Canadian and features the songs “Better Distractions,” “In a Good Way,” “Cheers” (one of our Songs of the Week), “I Know I’m Funny haha,” and “A Dream With a Baseball Player.”

