Faye Webster Shares Video for New Song “I Know I’m Funny haha” I Know I’m Funny haha Due Out June 25 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Atlanta-based singer/songwriter Faye Webster is releasing her new album, I Know I’m Funny haha, on June 25 via Secretly Canadian. Now she has shared the album’s country tinged title track, via a video for it. Watch the relaxed and amusing video below, followed by Webster’s upcoming tour dates.

“‘I Know I’m Funny haha’ went from being a thought, to a lyric, to a song title, to an album title,” says Webster in a press release. “These are the thoughts that go through my head when writing a song—things that people might easily overlook and don’t think are worthy or pretty enough to be sung. I think that’s what people relate to it the most, and I think it’s an aspect of songwriting that you don’t get to hear often. This song feels all over the place but at the same time it tells a story so simple and understandable. Me not getting my security deposit back from my landlord, my partner’s family forgetting who I am because they were drunk, wanting to be in a rock band with Booth…. it almost sounds like a mad lib at first sight, but it just works.”

I Know I’m Funny haha was recorded in Athens, GA with producer/mixer Drew Vandenberg (Deerhunter, Of Montreal, Kishi Bashi). It features Harold Brown on drums, Bryan Howard on bass, Nic Rosen on keys, and Matt “Pistol” Stoessel on pedal steel.

Before the album’s announcement, Webster shared its songs “Better Distractions” and “In a Good Way.” When the album was announced she then shared a video for its lead single, “Cheers,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Webster’s previous album, Atlanta Millionaires Club, came out in 2019 on Secretly Canadian.

Faye Webster Tour Dates:

09/07/21 - A&R Bar - Columbus, OH

09/08/21 - Mahall’s - Cleveland, OH

09/09/21 - Hi-Fi - Indianapolis, IN

09/13/21 - El Club - Detroit, MI

09/14/21 - Club Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA

09/15/21 - 9th Ward - Buffalo, NY

09/17/21 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

09/18/21 - Portland House of Music, Portland, ME

09/20/21 - Sinclair - Boston, MA

09/21/21 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - New York, NY

09/23/21 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

09/24/21 - Union Stage - Washington D.C.

09/25/21 - The Southern - Charlottesville, VA

09/27/21 - Mercy Lounge - Nashville, TN

09/29/21 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

09/30/21 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

