Faye Webster Shares Video for New Song “In a Good Way”
New Standalone Single Out Now via Secretly Canadian
Apr 16, 2020
Photography by EatHumans
Atlanta native Faye Webster has shared a new song, “In a Good Way,” via a video for the track. Fusing southern folk influences with dream-pop melodies, Webster plays in a genre of her own. This R&B-centric single features a string quartet to complement her billowing vocals against a dwindling rhythm section. The standalone single is out now via Secretly Canadian. Watch the video below.
The video for “In a Good Way” was directed by Hunter Airheart, who also collaborated on Webster’s “Kingston” and “Room Temperature” videos. Delicate and minimalist, she often writes from home and travels to Athens for recording as quickly as she can to produce her material in its crispest condition. The song follows 2019’s Atlanta Millionaires Club, which was her third full-length.
