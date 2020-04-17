 Faye Webster Shares Video for New Song “In a Good Way” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, April 17th, 2020  
Subscribe

Faye Webster Shares Video for New Song “In a Good Way”

New Standalone Single Out Now via Secretly Canadian

Apr 16, 2020 By Lily Guthrie Photography by EatHumans
Bookmark and Share


Atlanta native Faye Webster has shared a new song, “In a Good Way,” via a video for the track. Fusing southern folk influences with dream-pop melodies, Webster plays in a genre of her own. This R&B-centric single features a string quartet to complement her billowing vocals against a dwindling rhythm section. The standalone single is out now via Secretly Canadian. Watch the video below.

The video for “In a Good Way” was directed by Hunter Airheart, who also collaborated on Webster’s “Kingston” and “Room Temperature” videos. Delicate and minimalist, she often writes from home and travels to Athens for recording as quickly as she can to produce her material in its crispest condition. The song follows 2019’s Atlanta Millionaires Club, which was her third full-length.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent