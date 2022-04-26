News

Faye Webster Shares Video for New Song “Suite: Jonny” Car Therapy Sessions EP Due Out April 29 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Eat Humans



Atlanta-based singer/songwriter Faye Webster has shared a video for her new song, “Suite: Jonny,” an orchestral reworking of the songs “Jonny” and “Jonny (Reprise)” from Webster’s 2019 album Atlanta Millionaires Club. It is the latest release from her forthcoming EP, Car Therapy Sessions, which will be out on April 29 via Secretly Canadian. View the Sean Valdivieso-directed video below.

In a press release, Webster states: “This is the song that sparked the whole concept for this project for me. It’s also one of the first songs that I ever wrote that I felt was truly honest and had true transparency, which I think is maybe why so many people relate to it. I wanted to be able to relive this song in a way that felt new at the same time, which is why I really like the direction that Trey took these orchestral arrangements.”

Upon announcement of the EP earlier this month, Webster shared the song “Car Therapy,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

