Fazerdaze Shares Video for New Single “Come Apart” Out Now via section1





Fazerdaze (aka Amelia Murray) has shared a video for her new single “Come Apart.” It is Murray’s first new release in five years, and it is out now via section1. View the Joey Clough-directed video below.

In a press release, Murray states: “‘Come Apart’ is an angsty surrender to growing apart from people in my life. I wrote this at a time when I wasn’t accepting that some of my closest relationships were just not working. I was contorting myself to fit others, doing everything I could to keep the relationships going instead of allowing them to be what they were; ending, done.

“I believe this song was a way for my subconscious to shout at me to surrender and to allow things in my life to come to an end.”

Fazerdaze’s debut album, Morningside, came out in 2017 via Flying Nun. Read our Pleased to Meet You interview with Fazerdaze.

