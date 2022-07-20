Fazerdaze Shares Video for New Single “Come Apart”
Out Now via section1
Fazerdaze (aka Amelia Murray) has shared a video for her new single “Come Apart.” It is Murray’s first new release in five years, and it is out now via section1. View the Joey Clough-directed video below.
In a press release, Murray states: “‘Come Apart’ is an angsty surrender to growing apart from people in my life. I wrote this at a time when I wasn’t accepting that some of my closest relationships were just not working. I was contorting myself to fit others, doing everything I could to keep the relationships going instead of allowing them to be what they were; ending, done.
“I believe this song was a way for my subconscious to shout at me to surrender and to allow things in my life to come to an end.”
Fazerdaze’s debut album, Morningside, came out in 2017 via Flying Nun. Read our Pleased to Meet You interview with Fazerdaze.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Mamalarky Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Mythical Bonds” (News) — Mamalarky
- Disq Announce New Album and Tour, Share Lead Single “Cujo Kiddies” (News) — Disq
- Mark Peters of Engineers Announces New Solo Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Switch On The Sky” (News) — Mark Peters, Engineers
- Fazerdaze Shares Video for New Single “Come Apart” (News) — Fazerdaze
- Courtney Barnett Performs “Before You Gotta Go” on “Stephen Colbert” (News) — Courtney Barnett
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.