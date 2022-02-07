News

All





Fear of Men’s Jessica Weiss Announces Solo Project, Shares New Song “I Become Heavy” New Fear of Men Album Is In The Works





Fear of Men’s Jessica Weiss has announced the release of a new solo project, New German Cinema, sharing the track “I Become Heavy.” Listen below.

In a Twitter statement, Weiss writes: “While the new Fear of Men record is coming along, I’ve been working on a solo project that indulges some different (but related) pleasures.”

In 2020, Fear of Men shared the track “Into Strangeness,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their most recent album, Fall Forever, came out in 2016 via Kanine. Read our interview with the band on Fall Forever. Also check out our The End interview with Weiss.

<a href="https://newgermancinema.bandcamp.com/track/i-become-heavy">I Become Heavy by New German Cinema</a>

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.