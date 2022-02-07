 Fear of Men’s Jessica Weiss Announces Solo Project, Shares New Song “I Become Heavy” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, February 7th, 2022  
Fear of Men’s Jessica Weiss Announces Solo Project, Shares New Song “I Become Heavy”

Feb 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Fear of Men’s Jessica Weiss has announced the release of a new solo project, New German Cinema, sharing the track “I Become Heavy.” Listen below.

In a Twitter statement, Weiss writes: “While the new Fear of Men record is coming along, I’ve been working on a solo project that indulges some different (but related) pleasures.”

In 2020, Fear of Men shared the track “Into Strangeness,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their most recent album, Fall Forever, came out in 2016 via Kanine. Read our interview with the band on Fall Forever. Also check out our The End interview with Weiss.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Most Recent