News

All





Fenne Lily Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Alapathy” BREACH Due Out September 18 via Dead Oceans





Bristol, England-based singer/songwriter Fenne Lily has announced a new album, BREACH, and has shared its lead single, “Alapathy,” via a video for the track. BREACH will be released on September 18 via Dead Oceans. It is Lily’s first album for the label and second album over all. Check out the Benjamin Brook-directed “Alapathy” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist.

BREACH is largely about “loneliness, and trying to work out the difference between being alone and being lonely,” according to a press release. Lily thought of the album title after a conversation with her mother where she learned she had a breech birth. She chose to spell BREACH with an “a” because, when spelled that way, the word means “to break through.”

Lily has this to say about BREACH in a press release: “That feels like what I was doing in this record; I was breaking through a wall that I built for myself, keeping myself safe, and dealing with the downside of feeling lonely and alone. I realized that I am comfortable in myself, and I don't need to fixate on relationships to make myself feel like I have something to talk about. I felt like I broke through a mental barrier in that respect.”

Lily recorded the album with producer Brian Deck at Chicago’s Narwhal Studios and received audio assistance from Steve Albini at Electrical Audio. The album is the follow-up to her 2018-released debut On Hold.

BREACH Tracklist:

1. To Be a Woman Pt. 1

2. Alapathy

3. Berlin

4. Elliott

5. I, Nietzsche

6. Birthday

7. Blood Moon

8. Solipsism

9. I Used to Hate My Body But Now I Just Hate You

10. ’98

11. Someone Else’s Trees

12. Laundry and Jet Lag

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.