Fenne Lily Shares Video for New Song “Solipsism”

Bristol, England-based singer Fenne Lily has shared another single from her forthcoming album, BREACH, out September 18 on Dead Oceans. The lo-fi “Solipsism” comes with an accompanying video that features a strange trip to the supermarket, check it out below.

According to a press release, Lily wrote the song to be “something that sounded cheerful, about something really not cheerful.” It deals with the anxieties of the social media generation, “because everyone is sharing everything, and everyone's comparing their lives to other people's.”

The video, which is directed by Tom Clover in partnership with non-profit Film Co, plays on the anxieties people in their 20s often deal with in today’s world.

"A lot of situations make me uncomfortable—some parties, most dates, every time I’m stoned in the supermarket,” says Fenne in a press release. “‘Solipsism’ is a song about being comfortable with being uncomfortable and the freedom that comes with that. If you feel weird for long enough it becomes normal, and feeling anything is better than feeling nothing. I wanted this video to be a reflection of the scary thought that I’ll have to live with myself forever. It’s surreal to realise you’ll never live apart from someone you sometimes hate. Dad, if you’re reading this you killed it as shopper number 2.”

Lily recorded the album with producer Brian Deck at Chicago’s Narwhal Studios and received audio assistance from Steve Albini at Electrical Audio. The album is the follow-up to her 2018-released debut On Hold.

Previously we posted BREACH’s first single, “Alapathy.”

