News

All





FEWS are back! The Malmo based four-piece release new EP on their own label

Web Exclusive



Under the Radar are delighted to announce the return of post punk leaning noise rockers FEWS courtesy of Dog, their first EP of new material since last year's second album Into Red.

Released on their own Hello Dog imprint, the label founded by the band themselves after parting ways with Pias (Play It Again Sam) last year. It's also the first bunch of recordings to feature new guitarist Jacob Olsen, who joined forces with founder member and fellow player Fred Rundqvist, drummer Rasmus Andersson and bassist Jay Clifton in the latter part of 2019.

Recorded and self-produced in their studio in Malmo alongside local engineer Gustav Brunn who mixed the EP at his Gula studio, Dog consists of four songs - "Charm", "Heaven", "Ruler" and "Shake The Ear". It's the first collection of songs to emerge since last year's second album Into Red after which FEWS became a fully DIY co-operative once more, regaling the raw energy of those early shows back in 2016 when the band first played outside of Sweden.

Dog comes out on 3rd July and will be available across all platforms.

The band have also made a video for "Heaven" which they describe as "a motorik, kraut-punk earworm that continues where Anything Else signed-off and is the first glimpse of things to come in the sonic development of FEWS."

Frontman Rundqvist goes on to say, “The track is a representation of a low down feeling of emptiness that can only be picked up by the help of something dangerous."

Look out for a full interview with the band on Under the Radar soon!

In the meantime, this is "Heaven" which is also now available on all streaming platforms.