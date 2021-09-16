News

Premiere: Field Guide Shares New Song “Make Peace With That” Make Peace With That LP Out September 17th Via Birthday Cake

Photography by Katherine Kwan



Tomorrow, Toronto-based indie folk artist Field Guide is set to release his full-length debut album, Make Peace With That. Following his 2019 EP, Full Time, Field Guide found himself holed up in his Toronto apartment, writing a prolific set of new material that would become last year’s You Were EP and his full-length debut. The resulting tracks have the hushed intimacy of isolation, yet also sport a sweeping romanticism, born of rosy nostalgia and late-night longing. Field Guide has already shared several tracks from the record, but today he shares one last taste of the album with the title track, “Make Peace With That.”

“Make Peace With That” thrives in its subtleties, weaving together the lustrous sheen of Field Guide’s vocals with the slightest hints of guitar, keys, and percussion. Field Guide creates a chimerical, dreamlike soundscape, brought to life by his soft-spoken lyrical imaginings. “Make Peace With That” reflects back on missed connections and what could have been, but tempers that longing with warm serenity.

As Field Guide explains, “‘Make Peace With That’ is about being struck by someone in a moment and then being left wondering if that feeling is reciprocated.” He muses in the song’s final moments, “My heart’s an injured acrobat/Sometimes you fall and she don’t fall back/ And I’ll have to make peace with that.”

Listen to the song below and watch for Make Peace With That, coming September 17th via Birthday Cake. This fall, Field Guide is also joining Leif Vollebekk on tour and has just added headlining dates with support from Georgia Harmer. Check those out below as well.

Tour Dates -

Fri, Oct 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hotel Café

Mon, Nov 1 - New York, NY - Rockwood

Wed, Nov 3 - Montreal, QC - Bar L’escogriffe

Sat, Nov 6 - Toronto, ON - Dakota Tavern

Sun, Nov 7 - Ottawa, ON - Live on Elgin

Fri, Nov 19 - Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre

Sat, Nov 20 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

Tue, Nov 23 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Wed, Nov 24 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

Fri, Nov 26 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom

Sat, Nov 27 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

Sun, Nov 28 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre