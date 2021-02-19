News

Field Music Announce New Album, Share Amusing Tutorial Video for New Song “No Pressure” Flat White Moon Due Out April 23 via Memphis Industries

Photography by Christopher Owens



English rock band Field Music (led by brothers Peter and David Brewis) have announced a new album, Flat White Moon, and shared a new song from it, “No Pressure,” via an amusing tutorial music video that shows fans how to achieve the band’s signature sound. Flat White Moon is due out April 23 via Memphis Industries. Check out “No Pressure” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

The album includes “Orion From the Street,” a new song the band shared in January that was one of our Songs of the Week.

David Brewis says that “No Pressure” is a bit of a response to David Bowie and Queen’s “Under Pressure.”



“It feels like we're in a new political paradigm where no one takes responsibility for anything and, even worse, they don't seem to feel any shame or remorse about it,” he says. “The song is like a mirror image of ‘Under Pressure.’ But if that was about ‘people on the street,’ this is mostly from the perspective of someone up on high insisting that nothing is his fault while the rest of us scratch around trying to hold things together.”

Speaking of the album as a whole, David says: “We want to make people feel good about things that we feel terrible about.”



Peter Brewis says he was inspired by Beck’s Odelay and De La Soul’s Three Feet High and Rising. “I love how they use samples on those albums, taking parts that are obviously played—that are gestural—and then reconstruct them.”

The band’s last couple of albums were fairly complicated, with this one they wanted to be a bit looser and perhaps, despite the pandemic upending live music, make something that comes off well onstage.



“We don't usually record a song thinking about how we're going to play it live,” says David. “We're not that kind of band. But there was a sense that it would be fun to do new songs which didn't have those complications.”



“We say it all the time: You make music with your ears and your brain first,” Peter adds. “But I trust my ears and my brain, so let's make something which just feels good and feels physical.”

In December, Field Music released “Home For Christmas,” a song for Memphis Industries’ holiday compilation Lost Christmas. They released their last album, Making a New World, in January of last year on Memphis Industries.

Read our 2019 interview with Field Music.

Flat White Moon Tracklist:

1. Orion From the Street

2. Do Me a Favour

3. Not When You're In Love

4. Out of the Frame

5. When You Last Heard From Linda

6. No Pressure

7. In This City

8. I'm the One Who Wants to Be With You

9. Meant to Be

10. Invisible Days

11. The Curtained Room

12. You Get Better





Field Music UK Tour Dates:

07 Oct - Aberdeen, UK - Tunnels

08 Oct - Glasgow, UK - St Luke's

09 Oct - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

14 Oct - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux's

15 Oct - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

16 Oct - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

21 Oct - Brighton, UK - Komedia

22 Oct - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

23 Oct - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

