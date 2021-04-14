News

All





Field Music Share New Song “Do Me a Favour” Flat White Moon Due Out April 23 via Memphis Industries





English rock band Field Music (led by brothers Peter and David Brewis) are releasing a new album, Flat White Moon, on April 23 via Memphis Industries. Now they have shared the album’s fourth single, “Do Me a Favour.” Listen below.

David Brewis had this to say about the single in a press release: “I wanted to write something that was really simple and direct—something which didn’t require any interpretation, and that in itself is probably a bit unusual for us. I wrote it thinking about my daughter who was deep into her terrible twos at the time but I hope it works as an all-purpose song of love and obligation, whenever you feel that you’re doing all the work to hold things together and you just need a tiny bit of help.”

The album includes “Orion From the Street,” a new song the band shared in January that was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced they shared its second single, “No Pressure,” via an amusing tutorial music video that shows fans how to achieve the band’s signature sound. “No Pressure” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared the album’s third single, “Not When You’re In Love,” via a video for the track (which also made our Songs of the Week list).

The band also launched Field Musicast, a new podcast about the album.

Speaking of the album as a whole in a press release, David Brewis says: “We want to make people feel good about things that we feel terrible about.”

Peter Brewis says he was inspired by Beck’s Odelay and De La Soul’s Three Feet High and Rising. “I love how they use samples on those albums, taking parts that are obviously played—that are gestural—and then reconstruct them.”

The band’s last couple of albums were fairly complicated, with this one they wanted to be a bit looser and perhaps, despite the pandemic upending live music, make something that comes off well onstage.



“We don’t usually record a song thinking about how we’re going to play it live,” says David. “We’re not that kind of band. But there was a sense that it would be fun to do new songs which didn’t have those complications.”



“We say it all the time: You make music with your ears and your brain first,” Peter adds. “But I trust my ears and my brain, so let’s make something which just feels good and feels physical.”

In December, Field Music released “Home For Christmas,” a song for Memphis Industries’ holiday compilation Lost Christmas. They released their last album, Making a New World, in January of last year on Memphis Industries.

Read our 2019 interview with Field Music.

Field Music UK Tour Dates:



07 Oct - Aberdeen, UK - Tunnels

08 Oct - Glasgow, UK - St Luke’s

09 Oct - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

14 Oct - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux’s

15 Oct - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

16 Oct - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

21 Oct - Brighton, UK - Komedia

22 Oct - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

23 Oct - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.