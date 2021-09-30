Field Music Share New Song “Endlessly”
Another Shot E.P. Due Out October 15 via Memphis Industries
Sep 30, 2021
Photography by Christopher Owens
English rock band Field Music (led by brothers Peter and David Brewis) are releasing a new EP, Another Shot E.P., on October 15 via Memphis Industries. Now they have shared its second single, “Endlessly.” Listen below.
Field Music just released a new album, Flat White Moon, in April via Memphis Industries (stream it here). Another Shot E.P. features songs that didn’t end up on that album.
“‘Endlessly’ was one of the few songs which was written right in the midst of the first lockdown and that crept into the lyrics,” David Brewis explains in a press statement. “In one way, it would’ve fit with the album — dealing with something which felt apocalyptic and looking for the light in it.”
Previously Field Music shared the EP’s first single, “Someplace Dangerous,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Read our recent My Firsts interview with Peter Brewis here.
Flat White Moon included “Orion From the Street,” a new song the band shared in January that was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced they shared its second single, “No Pressure,” via an amusing tutorial music video that shows fans how to achieve the band’s signature sound. “No Pressure” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared the album’s third single, “Not When You’re In Love,” via a video for the track (which also made our Songs of the Week list). Then the band shared the album’s fourth single, “Do Me a Favour.” The band also launched Field Musicast, a new podcast about the album.
Read our 2019 interview with Field Music.
Field Music UK Tour Dates:
10/07 – Aberdeen, The Tunnels with Galaxians
10/08 – Glasgow, Saint Luke’s with Galaxians
10/09 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club with Galaxians
10/14 – Birmingham, Mama Roux’s with Francis Lung
10/15 – Bristol, The Fleece with Francis Lung
10/16 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
10/21 – Brighton, Komedia with Francis Lung
10/22 – London, Electric Ballroom with Francis Lung
10/23 – Manchester, Gorilla with Francis Lung
11/27 – Edinburgh, Great Eastern Festival
(Via Stereogum)
