Field Music Share New Song “Home For Christmas” from Upcoming Christmas Compilation Lost Christmas Will Be Out December 4 via Memphis Industries





English rock band Field Music have shared a new song, “Home For Christmas,” which will be featured on label Memphis Industries’ upcoming compilation, Lost Christmas, set to release December 4. Listen to the song below.

£2 from every LP purchase of Lost Christmas will go toward aiding Crisis’ Home for All Campaign, which works to provide housing support for those in need. You can donate to Memphis Industries’ JustGiving page here.

Last week, artist Rachael Dadd released a video for the song “We Build Our Houses Well” (with Rozi Plain and Kate Stables), which will also be featured on the Lost Christmas compilation. Watch that below as well. The compilation also features The Go! Team, Jesca Hoop, and others. Check out the tracklist below.

Field Music released their most recent album, Making a New World, back in January this year on Memphis Industries.

Lost Christmas Tracklist:

1. Field Music - Home For Christmas

2. Haley - Like Ice and Cold

3. Warm Digits - Good Enough For You This Christmas

4. Rachael Dadd (with Rozi Plain and Kate Stables - We Build Our Houses Well

5. Stats - Christmas Without You

6. The Phoenix Foundation - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

7. Francis Lung - To Make Angels In Snow

8. Jesca Hoop - White Winter Hymnal

9. The Go! Team - Look Outside (A New Year's Coming)

10. The Cornshed Sisters - Have a Good Christmas Time

