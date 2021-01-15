Field Music Share New Song “Orion From the Street” and Announce New Tour Dates
Their Upcoming Album is Set for a Release Later in 2021
English rock band Field Music (anchored by brothers Peter and David Brewis) have shared a new song titled “Orion From the Street,” in addition to announcing a set of UK tour dates slated for October 2021. Their upcoming album has also been announced for a release later in the year. Listen to “Orion From the Street” below. Check out the band’s tour dates below.
Peter Brewis says of the song in a press release: “I wrote it in a daze—it's full of accidental quotes and allusions—the first couple of lines I overheard in a Cary Grant documentary but they sum up the whole song—how intense impressions of love, hate, grief and guilt can be an almost hallucinatory experience.”
Last month, Field Music released “Home For Christmas,” a song for Memphis Industries’ holiday compilation Lost Christmas. They released their most recent album, Making a New World, in January of last year on Memphis Industries.
Field Music UK Tour Dates:
04 April 2021, Cardiff, Wales Goes Pop
02-04 July 2021, Swandlincote, Timber Festival
07 Aug 2021, Summerhall, Edinburgh International Festival
02-05 Sept 2021, Wiltshire, End of the Road Festival
07 Oct 2021, Aberdeen, Tunnels
08 Oct 2021, Glasgow, St Luke's
09 Oct 2021, Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
14 Oct 2021, Birmingham, Mama Roux's
15 Oct 2021, Bristol, The Fleece
16 Oct 2021, Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
21 Oct 2021, Brighton, Komedia
22 Oct 2021, London, Electric Ballroom
23 Oct 2021, Manchester, Gorilla
