Field Music Share Video for New Song “Not When You’re In Love” Flat White Moon Due Out April 23 via Memphis Industries; Listen to Their New Podcast About the Album

Photography by Christopher Owens



English rock band Field Music (led by brothers Peter and David Brewis) are releasing a new album, Flat White Moon, on April 23 via Memphis Industries. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Not When You’re In Love,” via a video for the track. Andy Martin directed the video, which features images from old movies while one brother plays piano and the other sings the song from an old TV screen. Watch it below. The band have also launched Field Musicast, a new podcast about the album. Listen to the first three episodes below, including the latest episode, which was launched today and is on “Not When You’re In Love.”

The album includes “Orion From the Street,” a new song the band shared in January that was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced they shared its second single, “No Pressure,” via an amusing tutorial music video that shows fans how to achieve the band’s signature sound. “No Pressure” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Speaking of the album as a whole in a press release, David Brewis says: “We want to make people feel good about things that we feel terrible about.”

Peter Brewis says he was inspired by Beck’s Odelay and De La Soul’s Three Feet High and Rising. “I love how they use samples on those albums, taking parts that are obviously played—that are gestural—and then reconstruct them.”

The band’s last couple of albums were fairly complicated, with this one they wanted to be a bit looser and perhaps, despite the pandemic upending live music, make something that comes off well onstage.



“We don’t usually record a song thinking about how we’re going to play it live,” says David. “We’re not that kind of band. But there was a sense that it would be fun to do new songs which didn’t have those complications.”



“We say it all the time: You make music with your ears and your brain first,” Peter adds. “But I trust my ears and my brain, so let’s make something which just feels good and feels physical.”

In December, Field Music released “Home For Christmas,” a song for Memphis Industries’ holiday compilation Lost Christmas. They released their last album, Making a New World, in January of last year on Memphis Industries.

Read our 2019 interview with Field Music.





Field Music UK Tour Dates:

07 Oct - Aberdeen, UK - Tunnels

08 Oct - Glasgow, UK - St Luke’s

09 Oct - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

14 Oct - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux’s

15 Oct - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

16 Oct - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

21 Oct - Brighton, UK - Komedia

22 Oct - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

23 Oct - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

