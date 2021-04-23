Field Music – Stream the New Album and Read Our My Firsts Interview with Them
Flat White Moon Out Now via Memphis Industries
Apr 23, 2021
Photography by Christopher Owens
English rock band Field Music (led by brothers Peter and David Brewis) have released a new album, Flat White Moon, today via Memphis Industries. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing below. Also, today we posted our My Firsts interview with Peter Brewis and you can read that here.
The album includes “Orion From the Street,” a new song the band shared in January that was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced they shared its second single, “No Pressure,” via an amusing tutorial music video that shows fans how to achieve the band’s signature sound. “No Pressure” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared the album’s third single, “Not When You’re In Love,” via a video for the track (which also made our Songs of the Week list). Then the band shared the album’s fourth single, “Do Me a Favour.”
The band also launched Field Musicast, a new podcast about the album. Listen to the latest two episodes below.
Speaking of the album as a whole in a press release, David Brewis says: “We want to make people feel good about things that we feel terrible about.”
Peter Brewis says he was inspired by Beck’s Odelay and De La Soul’s Three Feet High and Rising. “I love how they use samples on those albums, taking parts that are obviously played—that are gestural—and then reconstruct them.”
The band’s last couple of albums were fairly complicated, with this one they wanted to be a bit looser and perhaps, despite the pandemic upending live music, make something that comes off well onstage.
“We don’t usually record a song thinking about how we’re going to play it live,” says David. “We’re not that kind of band. But there was a sense that it would be fun to do new songs which didn’t have those complications.”
“We say it all the time: You make music with your ears and your brain first,” Peter adds. “But I trust my ears and my brain, so let’s make something which just feels good and feels physical.”
In December, Field Music released “Home For Christmas,” a song for Memphis Industries’ holiday compilation Lost Christmas. They released their last album, Making a New World, in January of last year on Memphis Industries.
Read our 2019 interview with Field Music.
Field Music UK Tour Dates:
07 Oct - Aberdeen, UK - Tunnels
08 Oct - Glasgow, UK - St Luke’s
09 Oct - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
14 Oct - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux’s
15 Oct - Bristol, UK - The Fleece
16 Oct - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
21 Oct - Brighton, UK - Komedia
22 Oct - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
23 Oct - Manchester, UK - Gorilla
