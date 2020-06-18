News

Fiery Furnaces Return With First New Song In Almost 11 Years: “Down at the So and So on Somewhere” Is Available as 7-Inch via Third Man





After a near 11-year long hiatus, The Fiery Furnaces are back with new single “Down at the So and So on Somewhere,” courtesy of Third Man Records. The last we heard from the brother/sister duo of Eleanor and Matthew Friedberger was 2009’s I’m Going Away, released in November of that year. “Down at the So and So on Somewhere” is being released as a 7-inch by Third Man and can be streamed below.

Starting off with a dark synth, midi-drums and a single piano note, the track nostalgically looks back at what could have been. The chorus then picks up with some brighter synth, additional keys and airy falsetto wondering: “Don't you remember we were happy then?/Can you remember we're right now?”

The 7-inch includes the additional track “The Fortune Teller’s Revenge” on the B-side. A portion of proceeds will also be donated to Black Lives Matter and AACM Chicago, the duo’s hometown city.

“The songs were recorded in New York City and a few hours north of New York City on February 3 and February 10 - 12, 2020,” the band collectively said in a press release. “‘Down at the So and So on Somewhere' is a regretful song about having regrets. Now it seems even more sad than we thought it was back then: 'Will you meet me.'”

The Fiery Furnaces were scheduled to perform at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival, which was unfortunately canceled due to the coronavirus. In the last decade the duo has released eight solo albums collectively.

