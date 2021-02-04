FINNEAS Shares New Song “American Cliché”
Deluxe Edition of His Debut EP, Blood Harmony Out Now on OYOY/AWAL
FINNEAS has shared a new song titled “American Cliché,” which marks his first solo music release of 2021. The song has been performed live several times by FINNEAS in the past year. Listen to the official version below.
The deluxe edition of FINNEAS’ debut EP, Blood Harmony, is out now on OYOY/AWAL. Last year, he released the songs “Another Year,” “Where The Poison Is,” and “Can’t Wait to Be Dead.” He also received three Grammy nominations for his collaboration with sister Billie Eilish on the songs “everything i wanted” (nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year) and “No Time to Die” (nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media).
