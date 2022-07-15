News

FINNEAS Shares New Video for New Single “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa” Out Now via Interscope





FINNEAS has shared a video for a new single, “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa.” View the video, directed by FINNEAS’ partner Claudia Sulewski, below.

Last year, FINNEAS released his debut album, Optimist, via Interscope. It features the songs “A Concert Six Months From Now” and “What They’ll Say About Us.”

