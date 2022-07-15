FINNEAS Shares New Video for New Single “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa”
Out Now via Interscope
FINNEAS has shared a video for a new single, “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa.” View the video, directed by FINNEAS’ partner Claudia Sulewski, below.
Last year, FINNEAS released his debut album, Optimist, via Interscope. It features the songs “A Concert Six Months From Now” and “What They’ll Say About Us.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Maggie Carson Shares New Video for “In Time” (News) — Maggie Carson
- The Flaming Lips – Reflecting on the 20th Anniversary of “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots” (News) — The Flaming Lips
- FINNEAS Shares New Video for New Single “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa” (News) — FINNEAS
- Interpol – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It (News) — Interpol
- Paramore Announce North American Tour Dates (News) — Paramore
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.