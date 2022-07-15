 FINNEAS Shares New Video for New Single “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, July 15th, 2022  
FINNEAS Shares New Video for New Single “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa”

Out Now via Interscope

Jul 15, 2022 By Joey Arnone
FINNEAS has shared a video for a new single, “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa.” View the video, directed by FINNEAS’ partner Claudia Sulewski, below.

Last year, FINNEAS released his debut album, Optimist, via Interscope. It features the songs “A Concert Six Months From Now” and “What They’ll Say About Us.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

