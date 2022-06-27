Fiona Apple Shares Statement in Response to Roe v. Wade Reversal
Apple States She Will Be Giving Money to Abortion Funds Instead of Politicians
Fiona Apple has shared a video response to the recent reversal of Roe v. Wade. In the video, released via the Fiona Apple Rocks YouTube channel, Apple expressed her dismay at the situation. “We have to talk about how we feel about this,” Apple states, “how unacceptable this is, have to keep expressing ourselves because this is all about control. You know that. It’s all about control. It’s not about life. It’s about control. It’s about control of women, about control of our bodies, about taking our control of our own bodies away, about taking our autonomy and our privacy and our agency away, taking our choices about what we can do with our lives away.”
Apple later stated that she will not be donating any money to politicians, but will instead be donating to abortion funds and bail funds. View the full video below.
