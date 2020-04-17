News

Fiona Apple – Stream the Long Awaited New Album Fetch the Bolt Cutters Out Now via Epic





Fiona Apple recently announced her intentions to release a new album, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, without the standard months and months of advance warning and promotion, and now the album is here via Epic. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing below.

Fetch the Bolt Cutters is the long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s acclaimed The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do. Apple and Amy Aileen Wood produced the album, with help from Sebastian Steinberg and David Garza. Actress Cara Delevingne contributes back-up vocals to the album’s title track. Best Coast guitarist Bobb Bruno also guests on two songs. The songs were partially recorded at Apple’s house. In a March interview with The New Yorker Apple said that the album’s title was inspired by a line of dialogue spoken by Gillian Anderson in the British detective series The Fall.

