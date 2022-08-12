News

First Aid Kit Announce New Album, Share Video For Lead Single “Out Of My Head” Palomino Due Out November 4 via Columbia

Photography by Olof Grind



Swedish sister alt-country/folk duo First Aid Kit (Klara and Johanna Söderberg) have announced the release of a new album, Palomino, which will be out on November 4 via Columbia. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Out Of My Head.” View the Jason Lester-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Speaking about “Out of My Head” in a press release, First Aid Kit state: “We wrote this song last year together with songwriter and producer Björn Yttling. It was the first time we wrote for First Aid Kit with someone else and it was very inspiring. The song was written in the spur of the moment, almost like a stream of consciousness. It’s about feeling stuck inside your own thoughts and desperately wanting to escape. We produced the song with Daniel Bengtson in Stockholm. It has a bit of a different sound from our previous songs. We wanted the production to feel like an old rock song from the ’80s. We were inspired by Fleetwood Mac, Kate Bush and Tom Petty. This is one of our favorite songs we’ve ever written, we’re so proud of it and are so excited to finally get to share it.”

With regards to Palomino, they add: “This is the first record we’ve recorded in Sweden since we made our debut album The Big Black & The Blue 12 years ago! We worked with Swedish producer Daniel Bengtson at his lovely studio Studio Rymden in Stockholm. It was such a fun experience. We really let the recording take time, we didn’t want to rush it.

“The songs were mostly written during the pandemic. In such dark times, music felt like an escape from all the horrible things going on in the world. We wanted this album to feel more upbeat and cheerful than our previous album Ruins, which was a break-up record. It’s probably our most pop sounding record yet. We took inspiration from all over the place—old acts such as Fleetwood Mac, Carole King, Tom Petty, T Rex, Elton John but also Angel Olsen, Whitney, and Big Thief. The title is a reference to freedom, learning how to stand on your own two feet. Growing older and feeling more comfortable in your own skin. Riding off on a Palomino!”

In June, First Aid Kit shared the album track “Angel,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Palomino Tracklist:

1. Out of My Head

2. Angel

3. Ready To Run

4. Turning Onto You

5. Fallen Snow

6. Wild Horses II

7. The Last One

8. Nobody Knows

9. A Feeling That Never Came

10. 29 Palms Highway

11. Palomino

First Aid Kit 2022 Tour Dates:

08/13 Oslo, NO Øyafestivalen

08/15 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed *

08/16 Detroit, MI Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre *

08/17 Toronto, CA RBC Echo Beach *

08/19 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium *

08/20 Harrisburg, PA Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park *

08/21 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion *

11/28 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy +

11/30 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo +

12/02 Cambridge, UK Corn Exchange +

12/03 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy +

12/05 Liverpool, UK Eventim Olympia +

12/06 Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena +

12/08 London, UK Eventim Apollo +

* with Lord Huron

+ UK headline dates with Lola Kirke supporting

