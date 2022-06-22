 First Aid Kit Share Video for New Single “Angel” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022  
First Aid Kit Share Video for New Single “Angel”

Out Now via Columbia

Jun 22, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Olof Grind
Swedish sister alt-country/folk duo First Aid Kit (Klara and Johanna Söderberg) have shared a video for their new single, “Angel.” It is the duo’s first release of new music since the release of their 2019 song “Strange Beauty.” View the Mats Udd-directed video below.

First Aid Kit state in a press release: “It feels special to release a song after such a long hiatus. Today we’re so thrilled to finally share our new track ‘Angel’—a hopeful tune for these crazy times about accepting other people even if you don’t always see eye to eye. It’s also about being kinder to yourself. We wanted it to feel really big, but vulnerable at the same time, something you can cry to and dance to as well.”

In 2021, First Aid Kit shared the Leonard Cohen cover album Who by Fire.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

