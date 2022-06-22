News

First Aid Kit Share Video for New Single “Angel” Out Now via Columbia

Photography by Olof Grind



Swedish sister alt-country/folk duo First Aid Kit (Klara and Johanna Söderberg) have shared a video for their new single, “Angel.” It is the duo’s first release of new music since the release of their 2019 song “Strange Beauty.” View the Mats Udd-directed video below.

First Aid Kit state in a press release: “It feels special to release a song after such a long hiatus. Today we’re so thrilled to finally share our new track ‘Angel’—a hopeful tune for these crazy times about accepting other people even if you don’t always see eye to eye. It’s also about being kinder to yourself. We wanted it to feel really big, but vulnerable at the same time, something you can cry to and dance to as well.”

In 2021, First Aid Kit shared the Leonard Cohen cover album Who by Fire.

