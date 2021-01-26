News

FKA twigs, Headie One, and Fred again.. Share Video for New Single “Don’t Judge Me” The Video Was Supported by Global Fashion Platform FARFETCH





British artists FKA twigs, Headie One, and Fred again.. have shared a video for their new single “Don’t Judge Me.” The song is an expansion of “Judge Me (Interlude)” from Headie One and Fred again..’s GANG mixtape which came out last year. The video was directed by Emmanuel Adjei (Beyoncé, Madonna, Sevdaliza) and was supported by global fashion platform FARFETCH. Watch it below.

Adjei made a statement regarding the video in a press release:

“THE INVISIBLE OPPRESSOR

From someone’s appearance, we are unable to judge whether a person discriminates over color, sex, religion, or gender. The oppressors within the people surrounding us, most often remain invisible until their abuse against others is revealed. This is one of the reasons why, for generations, discrimination is so hard to fight. Who must the victim fight against if it can’t identify the perpetrator?

In this audio-visual document we get to witness artists FKA twigs and Headie One, amongst other Black British influentials, fighting against invisible forces of judgement and oppression. Having the enormous Victorian-inspired fountain ‘Fons Americanus’ by visual artist Kara Walker—depicting the historical, sorrowful story of slavery and colonization—as our setting, and particularly as the spirit of the film, this important monument creates another layer of depth and meaning to an invisible yet shared history.”

Twigs’ most recent album, MAGDALENE, came out in 2019 on Young Turks. It featured the singles “Cellophane” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Holy Terrain” (feat. Future), “Home With You” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week), and “Sad Day.”

