Thursday, November 18th, 2021  
FKA twigs Shares New Song “Measure of a Man” (Feat. Central Cee)

Song Was Created for the Soundtrack of The King’s Man

Nov 18, 2021 By Joey Arnone
FKA twigs has shared a new song, “Measure of a Man,” which features British rapper Central Cee. The new song is for the soundtrack of the upcoming Kingsmen sequel, The King’s Man, which is set to hit theaters next month. Listen below.

Earlier this year, twigs shared a video for the song “Don’t Judge Me.” Her previous studio album, MAGDALENE, came out in 2019 on Young. It featured the singles “Cellophane” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Holy Terrain” (feat. Future), “Home With You” (also one of our Songs of the Week), and “Sad Day.”

