FKA twigs Shares Video for New Single “Tears in the Club” Featuring The Weeknd
New Mixtape Due Out January 14
Dec 17, 2021
Photography by SIM
FKA twigs has shared a video for her new single “Tears in the Club,” featuring The Weeknd. The song was produced by Cirkut, Arca, and El Guincho. Twigs’ upcoming mixtape, which she has hinted at previously, has been given a release date of January 14. Watch the Amber Grace Johnson-directed video below.
In a press release, twigs states: “I’m always pushing to level up to MY best self, and I’ve pushed so hard to find my capri sun. I’m so proud of this music.”
Twigs’ most recent album, MAGDALENE, came out in 2019 on Young Turks. It featured the singles “Cellophane” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Holy Terrain” (feat. Future), “Home With You” (also one of our Songs of the Week), and “Sad Day.” This year, she shared the songs “Don’t Judge Me” and “Measure of a Man.”
