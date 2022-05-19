News

FKJ and Toro y Moi Share New Song “A Moment of Mystery” V I N C E N T Due Out June 10 via Mom + Pop





French artist FKJ (aka Vincent Fenton) has shared a new song, “A Moment of Mystery,” featuring Toro y Moi (aka Chaz Bear). It is the latest release from Fenton’s upcoming album, V I N C E N T, which will be out on June 10 via Mom + Pop. Listen below.

In a press release, Fenton states: “I met with Chaz and Tony who play keys in Toro y Moi for the first time at this session. The energy was real smooth and we got in the zone quickly. We couldn’t stop playing. Even if sometimes we’d try to take a break to write and structure something we would end up getting distracted by all these toys in the studio and start jamming again for another hour or two. At the end of the session we had all these demos. I took them back home and played with them. The next time I came to San Francisco, Chaz and I met again and chose a couple of them to finish, including ‘A Moment of Mystery’ which made it to this album.”

Bear adds: “Vincent, Tony and I jammed out this track at different fur in S.F. when Vincent flew in to work on his record. I ended up writing about the moments of desire and the tension we feel when we’re away from loved ones. I want the listener to feel as if things are open ended with the person on the other side.”

Toro y Moi has recently announced a tour in support of his most recent album, Mahal. He has also announced the release of a short film titled GOES BY SO FAST, a collaboration with Eric André, which will be out on June 1. View the full list of tour dates below.

Toro y Moi 2022 Tour Dates:

5/28 - Sacramento, CA @ Tiger $

6/19 - San Francisco, CA @ Stern Grove Festival !

6/23-6/26 - Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival

7/17 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

7/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage #

7/20 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston ^

7/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

7/23 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

8/5 - Denver, CO @ Vortex Festival

9/23-9/24 - Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Resort [SOLD OUT]

9/25 - San Francisco, CA @ Portola Music Festival

10/4 - Paris, France @ Le Trabendo &

10/5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg &

10/6 - Berlin, Germany @ Metropol &

10/7 - Poznan, Poland @ TAMA &

10/8 - Warsaw, Poland @ Praga Centrum &

10/10 - Cologne, Germany @ Kantine &

10/11 - Brighton, UK @ CHALK &

10/12 - London, UK @ St John at Hackney Church &

10/13 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall &

10/14 - Dublin, Ireland @ Academy &

10/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre @

11/11 - Perth @ Red Hill Auditorium $ *

11/16 - Brisbane @ Riverstage *

11/18 - Sydney @ The Dome, Sydney Showground %

11/24 - Melbourne @ John Cain Arena %

$ = Toro y Moi DJ Set

! = w/ Hello Yello

# = w/ Noname and Enumclaw

^ = w/ Enumclaw and They Hate Change

& = w/ Sofie Royer

@ = w/ Nosaj Thing

* = supporting Flume with Channel Tres and MAY-A

% = supporting Flume with Caroline Polachek, Channel Tres and MAY-A

