Flasher Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Sideways” Love Is Yours Due Out June 17 via Domino

Photography by Will Matsuda



Flasher have announced a new album, Love Is Yours, and shared its first single, “Sideways,” via a video for the song. They have also announced some North American tour dates. Love Is Yours is due out June 17 via Domino. Check out “Sideways” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.

Love Is Yours is the follow-up to their acclaimed debut album, Constant Image, which was one of our Top 25 Debut Albums of 2018. Constant Image’s “Material” had a truly amazing and crazy music video.

Since their debut, things have changed for Flasher. Bassist Daniel Saperstein left the band and guitarist Taylor Mulitz relocated from Washington, D.C. to Baltimore and then Los Angeles, making the band (now a duo with drummer Emma Baker) bi-coastal. Flasher worked with Owen Wuerker, who, according to a press release, “also helped flesh out the instrumentation by contributing additional bass, percussion, synths, and guitar,” and recorded the album in Washington, D.C.

Camille Smura directed the “Sideways” video. Mulitz had this to say about the song in the press release: “Lyrically this song uses metaphors about driving as a means of escape/reflection. I’ve found that a lot of self reflection and big realizations come to surface during the course of a long drive where I’m forced to sit with my own thoughts (which is where the idea for the racing video came from).”

Read our review of Constant Image.

Read our 2018 interview with Flasher.

Love Is Yours Tracklist:

1. I Saw You

2. Love Is Yours

3. Little Things

4. Nothing

5. Spell It Out

6. Still Life

7. All Day Long

8. I’m Better

9. Sideways

10. Pink

11. Damage

12. Dial Up

13. Tangerine

Flasher Tour Dates:

Fri. June 17 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

Sat. June 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Mon. June 20 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel

Tue. June 21 - Raleigh, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Backroom)

Wed. June 22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Thu. June 23 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

Fri. June 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

Sat. June 25 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Mon. June 27 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

Tue. June 28 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

Wed. June 29 - Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

Thu. June 30 - Boston, MA @ Sonia’s

Fri. July 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

