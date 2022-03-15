Flasher Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Sideways”
Love Is Yours Due Out June 17 via Domino
Mar 15, 2022
Photography by Will Matsuda
Flasher have announced a new album, Love Is Yours, and shared its first single, “Sideways,” via a video for the song. They have also announced some North American tour dates. Love Is Yours is due out June 17 via Domino. Check out “Sideways” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.
Love Is Yours is the follow-up to their acclaimed debut album, Constant Image, which was one of our Top 25 Debut Albums of 2018. Constant Image’s “Material” had a truly amazing and crazy music video.
Since their debut, things have changed for Flasher. Bassist Daniel Saperstein left the band and guitarist Taylor Mulitz relocated from Washington, D.C. to Baltimore and then Los Angeles, making the band (now a duo with drummer Emma Baker) bi-coastal. Flasher worked with Owen Wuerker, who, according to a press release, “also helped flesh out the instrumentation by contributing additional bass, percussion, synths, and guitar,” and recorded the album in Washington, D.C.
Camille Smura directed the “Sideways” video. Mulitz had this to say about the song in the press release: “Lyrically this song uses metaphors about driving as a means of escape/reflection. I’ve found that a lot of self reflection and big realizations come to surface during the course of a long drive where I’m forced to sit with my own thoughts (which is where the idea for the racing video came from).”
Read our review of Constant Image.
Read our 2018 interview with Flasher.
Love Is Yours Tracklist:
1. I Saw You
2. Love Is Yours
3. Little Things
4. Nothing
5. Spell It Out
6. Still Life
7. All Day Long
8. I’m Better
9. Sideways
10. Pink
11. Damage
12. Dial Up
13. Tangerine
Flasher Tour Dates:
Fri. June 17 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
Sat. June 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
Mon. June 20 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel
Tue. June 21 - Raleigh, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Backroom)
Wed. June 22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
Thu. June 23 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records
Fri. June 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub
Sat. June 25 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
Mon. June 27 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag
Tue. June 28 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
Wed. June 29 - Montreal, QC @ L’Esco
Thu. June 30 - Boston, MA @ Sonia’s
Fri. July 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Wolf Alice Announce New Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates (News) — Wolf Alice
- Young Prisms Share Video for New Song “Outside Air” (News) — Young Prisms
- Flasher Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Sideways” (News) — Flasher
- Premiere: Haunted Summer Debuts New Single “The Tree” (News) — Haunted Summer
- Frontperson Share Video for New Song “Ostalgie (Für C. Bischoff)” (News) — Frontperson, Woodpigeon, Kathryn Calder
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.