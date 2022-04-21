News

Flasher Pay Homage to “National Treasure” in the Video for New Song “Love Is Yours” Love Is Yours Due Out June 17 via Domino





Flasher are releasing a new album, Love Is Yours, on June 17 via Domino. Now they have shared the album’s second single and title track, “Love Is Yours,” via a video that pays homage to the Nicolas Cage-starring National Treasure movies, in which the band set out to steal the Declaration of Independence. The video’s release is well-timed, considering that The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the new action comedy in which Nicolas Cage plays himself, comes out this weekend. Camille Smura directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

“‘Love Is Yours’ is about the roller-coaster highs and lows of a long-term relationship—the kind where a conversation can feel like a tripwire, with subtextual clues that offer the promise of reward if correctly decoded,” the band collectively explain in a press release.

They add that the video “is an homage to National Treasure, because much like a treasure room hidden beneath Trinity Church, love that endures is ‘the greatest adventure history has ever revealed.’”

Flasher previously shared the album’s first single, “Sideways,” via a video for the song. “Sideways” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Love Is Yours is the follow-up to their acclaimed debut album, Constant Image, which was one of our Top 25 Debut Albums of 2018. Constant Image’s “Material” had a truly amazing and crazy music video.

Since their debut, things have changed for Flasher. Bassist Daniel Saperstein left the band and guitarist Taylor Mulitz relocated from Washington, D.C. to Baltimore and then Los Angeles, making the band (now a duo with drummer Emma Baker) bi-coastal. Flasher worked with Owen Wuerker, who, according to a press release, “also helped flesh out the instrumentation by contributing additional bass, percussion, synths, and guitar,” and recorded the album in Washington, D.C.

Read our review of Constant Image.

Read our 2018 interview with Flasher.

Flasher Tour Dates:

Fri. June 17 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

Sat. June 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Mon. June 20 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel

Tue. June 21 - Raleigh, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Backroom)

Wed. June 22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Thu. June 23 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

Fri. June 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

Sat. June 25 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Mon. June 27 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

Tue. June 28 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

Wed. June 29 - Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

Thu. June 30 - Boston, MA @ Sonia’s

Fri. July 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

