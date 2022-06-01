News

Flasher Share Video for New Song “I’m Better” and Announce New Tour Dates Love Is Yours Due Out June 17 via Domino





Flasher are releasing a new album, Love Is Yours, on June 17 via Domino. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “I’m Better,” via a video. They’ve also announced some new tour dates. Jolie Maya-Altshuler directed the video. Watch it below, followed by all the band’s upcoming tour dates.

“‘I’m Better’ is about leaving a toxic relationship and finding joy, freedom, and self assurance on the other side,” the band collectively explain in a press release. “We filmed the video in central Oregon during a brief escape from pandemic isolation in 2021. The footage captures the expansive feeling that comes with exploring a new place or path forward.”

Flasher previously shared the album’s first single, “Sideways,” via a video for the song. “Sideways” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single and title track, “Love Is Yours,” via a video that pays homage to the Nicolas Cage-starring National Treasure movies, in which the band set out to steal the Declaration of Independence.

Love Is Yours is the follow-up to their acclaimed debut album, Constant Image, which was one of our Top 25 Debut Albums of 2018. Constant Image’s “Material” had a truly amazing and crazy music video.

Since their debut, things have changed for Flasher. Bassist Daniel Saperstein left the band and guitarist Taylor Mulitz relocated from Washington, D.C. to Baltimore and then Los Angeles, making the band (now a duo with drummer Emma Baker) bi-coastal. Flasher worked with Owen Wuerker, who, according to a press release, “also helped flesh out the instrumentation by contributing additional bass, percussion, synths, and guitar,” and recorded the album in Washington, D.C.

Read our review of Constant Image.

Read our 2018 interview with Flasher.

Flasher Tour Dates:

Fri. June 17 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

Sat. June 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Mon. June 20 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel

Tue. June 21 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Backroom)

Wed. June 22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Thu. June 23 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

Fri. June 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

Sat. June 25 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Mon. June 27 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

Tue. June 28 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

Wed. June 29 - Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

Thu. June 30 - Providence, RI - AS220

Fri. July 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

Mon. Aug. 29 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Tue. Aug. 30 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Glives

Wed. Aug. 31 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

Fri. Sep. 2 - Tucson, AZ @ HOCO Festival

Sat. Sep. 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Mon. Sep. 5 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Tue. Sep. 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echo

Wed. Sep. 7 - San Francisco, CA @ Starline Social Club

Fri. Sep. 9 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore

Sat. Sep. 10 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Sun. Sep. 11 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

