Wednesday, February 9th, 2022  
Fleet Foxes Announce 2022 Tour

Tickets Will Go On Sale Next Friday

Feb 09, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Shervin Lainez
Fleet Foxes have announced a headline tour in support of their most recent album, Shore. Covering North America, the U.K., and Europe, the tour marks the first time the band as a whole will perform songs from the album live. Tickets will go on sale next Friday (Feb. 18). View the full list of dates below.

Shore, came out in 2020 via ANTI-, and made it to #8 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020.

Fleet Foxes 2022 Tour Dates:

6/27 Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
6/28 Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
7/01 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
7/02 Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
7/03 Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
7/05 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
7/06 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater
7/08 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
7/09 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
7/10 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
7/12 Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
7/15 Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park
7/29 Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
7/30 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
7/31 Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
8/02 Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
8/03 Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
8/05 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
8/06 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
8/09 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
8/10 Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
8/12 Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
8/13 New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
8/26 London, UK @ All Points East
8/28 Dublin, IE @ National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks
8/30 Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
8/31 Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
9/02 Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival
9/03 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester
9/05 Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
9/06 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
9/07 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
9/09 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
9/10 Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg (Ronda)
9/11 Berlin, BE @ Columbiahalle

