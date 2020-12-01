 Fleet Foxes Announce “A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream” on December 21 | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, December 1st, 2020  
Fleet Foxes Announce “A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream” on December 21

Stems for Shore Will Also Be Available on Bandcamp This Friday

Dec 01, 2020 By Joey Arnone Photography by Emily Johnston
Fleet Foxes have announced “A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream,” a new livestream performance that will take place on December 21st at 6 p.m. PST / 9 p.m. EST, which coincides with the Winter Solstice. This reflects the release of their latest album Shore, which was released on September 22nd at 6:31 a.m. PST / 9:31 a.m. EST, the Autumnal Equinox. Robin Pecknold, frontman of Fleet Foxes, will deliver a solo acoustic performance, along with a one-song appearance by Resistance Revival Chorus (RRC), a collective of more than 60 women and non-binary singers. Tickets for the livestream performance are available here.

In addition, the stems for Shore will be made available on Bandcamp this Friday (Dec. 4). “VERY excited to release all of the stems for Shore this Friday on Bandcamp,” states Pecknold in a press release. “This is eleven hours of all of the album’s isolated tracks, solo’d drums, vocals, horns, bass, guitars—every individual piece of every song untangled and laid bare. These aren’t royalty free, but any and all remixing / sampling / twisting / creative reuse and reimagining for your personal, non-commercial use is highly encouraged. And if you want to sample for commercial release, just get in touch. Enjoy!”

Shore was released on ANTI- and received rave reviews. Earlier this month, Fleet Foxes released a music video for “Sunblind,” a song off of the album, as well as releasing a video for another album track, “Can I Believe You,” in October.

