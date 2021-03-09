 Fleet Foxes Perform First Ever NPR Tiny Desk Concert | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 9th, 2021  
Fleet Foxes Perform First Ever NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Shore Out Now via ANTI-

Mar 09, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Fleet Foxes made their NPR Tiny Desk Concert debut today, as frontman Robin Pecknold performed a four-song acoustic set consisting of songs from the band’s newest album, Shore. The set consisted of “Going-to-the-Sun-Road,” “Sunblind,” “Featherweight,” and “I’m Not My Season.” Watch the performance below.

Shore came out last year on ANTI-, and made it to #8 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. Back in January, the band shared a live performance video of “I’m Not My Season.”

