Fleet Foxes Perform First Ever NPR Tiny Desk Concert
Shore Out Now via ANTI-
Fleet Foxes made their NPR Tiny Desk Concert debut today, as frontman Robin Pecknold performed a four-song acoustic set consisting of songs from the band’s newest album, Shore. The set consisted of “Going-to-the-Sun-Road,” “Sunblind,” “Featherweight,” and “I’m Not My Season.” Watch the performance below.
Shore came out last year on ANTI-, and made it to #8 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. Back in January, the band shared a live performance video of “I’m Not My Season.”
