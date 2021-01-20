News

Fleet Foxes Share Live Video for "I'm Not My Season" Recorded in a Brooklyn Church





Fleet Foxes have shared a new live video for their song “I’m Not My Season,” taken from their most recent album, Shore. The video was shot at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, NY as part of the band’s “A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream” performance back in December of last year, and it was directed by frontman Robin Pecknold’s brother Sean. Check it out below.

Shore will be released on all physical formats (CD, vinyl, and cassette) on February 5. It can be pre-ordered here. Pecknold will be livestreaming a performance to commemorate the release via NoonChorus on Wednesday, February 10 at 6 p.m. PST / 9 p.m. EST.

Shore was released back in September 2020 via ANTI-, and made it to #8 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. Last month, the band performed the album’s “Can I Believe In You” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with Resistance Revival Chorus.

