Fleet Foxes Share New Stop-Motion Animation Video for “Featherweight”

Fleet Foxes have shared a new stop-motion animation video for the song “Featherweight,” taken from their most recent studio album Shore. The video’s release coincides with the one-year anniversary of the album. It was directed by Sean Pecknold and animated by Eileen Kholheep (Robot Chicken, Anomalisa), featuring additional design by Toronto-based artist Sean Lewis. Watch it below, along with a making-of featurette.

Pecknold speaks about the collaboration with Kholheep in a press release: “Eileen has an incredible attention to detail and ended up bringing the characters to life in a way I could never have done by myself.”

He adds, regarding the collaboration with Lewis: “I discovered Sean’s work when he illustrated one of the first Fleet Foxes t-shirts in 2008. We had a chance to team up in 2020 to create concept art for a feature-length animation I’ve been working on. The experience on that project was so wonderful that I wanted to take the collaboration to the next level with the ‘Featherweight’ animation.”

Shore came out last year on ANTI-, and made it to #8 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

