 Fleet Foxes Share New Stop-Motion Animation Video for “Featherweight” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 24th, 2021  
Subscribe

Fleet Foxes Share New Stop-Motion Animation Video for “Featherweight”

Video Coincides with One-Year Anniversary of Shore

Sep 23, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Fleet Foxes have shared a new stop-motion animation video for the song “Featherweight,” taken from their most recent studio album Shore. The video’s release coincides with the one-year anniversary of the album. It was directed by Sean Pecknold and animated by Eileen Kholheep (Robot Chicken, Anomalisa), featuring additional design by Toronto-based artist Sean Lewis. Watch it below, along with a making-of featurette.

Pecknold speaks about the collaboration with Kholheep in a press release: “Eileen has an incredible attention to detail and ended up bringing the characters to life in a way I could never have done by myself.”

He adds, regarding the collaboration with Lewis: “I discovered Sean’s work when he illustrated one of the first Fleet Foxes t-shirts in 2008. We had a chance to team up in 2020 to create concept art for a feature-length animation I’ve been working on. The experience on that project was so wonderful that I wanted to take the collaboration to the next level with the ‘Featherweight’ animation.”

Shore came out last year on ANTI-, and made it to #8 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent